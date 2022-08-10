Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Washington DC parent of 3-year-old grazed by bullet says daughter told her ‘Somebody shot me, mommy’

Metro Police Department reportedly searching for Nissan vehicle linked to attack that injured a 3-year-old

Greg Norman
Greg Norman
The mother of a 3-year-old child who was grazed by a bullet this week in Washington, D.C., is now speaking out, saying her daughter said to her "somebody shot me, mommy." 

The parent, identified by Fox5DC as Diamond, made the remark after her daughter, Shakur, was injured alongside a 13-year-old boy outside their home Monday night in the northeastern part of the city.  

"I don’t know if she understands, but she said, ‘Somebody shot me, mommy.’ My 3-year-old can talk to me and tell me that somebody shot her," Diamond told Fox5DC. 

Police are now searching for a dark Nissan vehicle with tinted windows in relation to the incident, according to the station. 

The street in Washington, D.C., where the shooting happened Monday, according to Fox5 DC.

The street in Washington, D.C., where the shooting happened Monday, according to Fox5 DC. (Google Maps)

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday from Fox News Digital. 

Witnesses reportedly said a shooter opened fire from a car that was passing through the area around 8:45 p.m. 

The Metropolitan Police Department is now searching for a Nissan vehicle in relation to the shooting.

The Metropolitan Police Department is now searching for a Nissan vehicle in relation to the shooting. (iStock)

"One gunshot I heard, pow," Diamond said. "And immediately my baby [was] running toward me and I see the blood trickling down her forehead. All I could do is apply pressure to my baby’s head. That’s all I’m thinking because I don’t know how deep this wound is. I didn’t know what happened. I didn’t even know my neighbor’s son had got shot." 

Shakur was grazed in the head while the 13-year-old boy was struck in his leg, Fox5DC reported, citing the mother. 

"I could’ve lost my baby," Diamond also said. "My heart hurts. This is a pain I will never get over." 

The child reportedly has been discharged from a local hospital after undergoing treatment. 