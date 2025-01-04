What we know about New Orleans terror attack survivors

Terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s New Orleans truck-ramming attack earlier this week killed 14 innocent revelers and injured more than 30 others, many whose lives are forever changed.

The youngest victim who died was 18, and the oldest was 63. Most of those killed were in their 20s and came from states such as Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York and New Jersey and Great Britain.

Of the more than 30 people injured, 16 remain hospitalized, half in intensive care units as of Friday.



Dr. Jeffrey Elder of the University Medical Center New Orleans told CNN most of the patients at the hospital were treated for "blunt trauma" while a few patients had gunshot wounds.

Here’s what we know about the survivors.

Jeremi Sensky, 51, from Pennsylvania, told NBC News he was in his wheelchair when he was hit.

Sensky said he has been paralyzed since 1999 and that his "wheelchair was completely bashed" with pieces scattered.

He said both of his legs were broken but said he’s lucky to be alive. He recalled lying on the ground, seeing his wheelchair's parts beside him.

Alexis Scott-Windham, an Alabama resident, was shot in the foot and has multiple fractures, NOLA.com reported.

Her friends called her mother for help as she lay bleeding on Bourbon Street, and her mother told them to make a tourniquet to control her blood flow, NBC News reported.

She described what unfolded to WSAZ and said she was also hit by the speeding truck.

"Next thing you know, we hear a lot of screaming, and we hear a noise go pop, pop, pop. And next thing you know, I look to the left so fast. I see a car coming towards me. He had his lights off," she said.

"As he got closer, I went, ‘No, this can’t be a drunk driver because he would have wrecked by now.’ He was going honestly about 70 mph. He was trying to hit as many people as possible."

Two Israeli reservists were also injured and wish to keep their names private. The men, both in their mid-to-late 20s, were granted leave from the Hamas war and decided to travel to the United States as tourists, an Israeli diplomat told Fox News Digital.

Two New Orleans Police Department officers were also injured and are both expected to make a full recovery, NOPD attorney Eric Hessler, a former NOPD officer, told Fox News Digital.

The two officers, whose identities have not been released, were en route to an unrelated call early New Year's morning when "the vehicle just flew past them and struck the crane," Hessler said.

Street camera video from the morning of the attack shows a group of officers standing near Bourbon Street immediately running toward danger when the call came in about a suspicious vehicle incident.

Eight victims are still in the ICU at University Medical Center (UMC), NOLA.com reported.

Elder told the outlet those who sought medical attention at UMC had injuries ranging from severe head injuries and lacerated spleens to bullet grazes and multiple broken bones.

Before his rampage in New Orleans, Jabbar posted several videos on Facebook declaring his support for the Islamic State (ISIS), the FBI said.

Thirteen of the 14 deceased victims of the attack have been identified: Nikyra Dedeaux, 18; Hubert Gauthreaux, 21; Kareem Bilal Badawi, 23; Billy DiMaio, 25; Matthew Tenedorio, 25; Drew Dauphin, 26; Martin "Tiger" Bech, 27; Nicole Perez, 28; Edward Pettifer, 31; Reggie Hunter, 37; Elliot Wilkinson, 40; Brandon Taylor, 43; and Terrence Kennedy, 63.

A New Orleans law firm representing one of the survivors of the New Year's Day terror attack said it is filing a lawsuit against the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department for failing to establish "basic safety precautions" ahead of the attack.

Maples & Connick, LLC, said the city's "negligence paved the way for the tragic events that unfolded" early Wednesday, which it said "was both foreseeable and preventable." The firm said it will be filing the lawsuit Jan. 8.

The lawsuit could be the first of many filed by survivors and victims' families.

Fox News’ Alex Neitzberg, Landon Mion, Audrey Conklin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.