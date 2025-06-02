Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

What are Molotov cocktails, the weapon of war allegedly used by accused Boulder terror suspect?

None of the attack victims have died, according to Boulder Police Department

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Boulder attack suspect seen on cam after throwing explosives Video

Boulder attack suspect seen on cam after throwing explosives

Boulder, Colorado, terrorist attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is seen on camera after throwing Molotov cocktails in what the FBI called a "targeted terror attack."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Witnesses indicated that the suspect arrested in connection with the Sunday attack in Boulder, Colorado, utilized a makeshift flamethrower and tossed an incendiary device, according to the city and the FBI

Press releases also noted that the suspect was heard yelling "Free Palestine," during the attack.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said during a Sunday press conference that "a man was throwing Molotov cocktails and using other devices to hurt people."

But what are Molotov cocktails? 

MOHAMED SABRY SOLIMAN: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED IN COLORADO TERROR ATTACK

Mohamed Sabry Soliman

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is now facing multiple charges following the incident in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, June 1. (@BHflyer5 via Storyful)

"The term typically refers to a glass bottle filled with flammable fluid and capped with a lit cloth fuse or wick soaked in alcohol. When thrown against a hard surface, the bottle breaks causing the wick to ignite the cocktail’s liquid as well as its vaporized fuel," West Point Professor Sean Watts explained in a 2022 piece available on lieber.westpoint.edu.

COLORADO TERROR ATTACK TOOK PLACE AT ‘RUN FOR THEIR LIVES’ EVENT CALLING FOR RELEASE OF ALL HOSTAGES IN GAZA

Police vehicle

Law enforcement officials are on the scene to investigate after a man set people on fire during a demonstration in Colorado, United States, on June 1, 2025. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, some U.S. soldiers learned about making Molotov cocktails from Estonian soldiers, and then hurled them into a wall, creating fiery explosions.

Video footage shows what happens when the devices are used.

BOULDER TERROR ATTACK PUTS BIDEN-ERA IMMIGRATION POLICIES IN THE HOT SEAT: ‘MUST BE FULLY REVERSED’

US soldiers throw Molotov cocktails into wall, creating fiery explosions Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

None of the victims of the Colorado attack have passed away, the Boulder Police Department noted in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.