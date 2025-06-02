New mugshot released of Boulder terror attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman

Colorado authorities on Monday morning released a new mugshot showing Boulder terrorist attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman.

Soliman, 45, was charged with first-degree murder, crimes against at-risk adults/elderly, assault, criminal attempt to commit class one and class two felonies and use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony.

Soliman allegedly threw explosives into a crowd Sunday in Boulder as a pro-Israel group, "Run for Their Lives," participated in a gathering on Pearl Street advocating for Hamas to release Israeli hostages.

The incident that the FBI described as a "targeted terror attack" left eight people, ages 52 to 88, with injuries, including one in critical condition.

SUSPECT IN BOULDER TERROR ATTACK DETERMINED TO BE EGYPTIAN MAN IN US ILLEGALLY: FBI

Police responded to the area after receiving reports of a man with a weapon setting people on fire.

In a Monday update, Boulder police said no victims have died. The department will host a press conference later on Monday.

Soliman was living in the United States illegally after entering on a work visa two years ago that has since expired, according to federal officials.

