Wet weather to soak California again as Northeast, Great Lakes see cold temperatures

The next few days will be quiet across the regions that were hit hard by tornadoes, but another round of strong-to-severe weather is forecast to impact some of the same cities on Friday.

ANOTHER POWERFUL PACIFIC LATE-SEASON STORM APPROACHING CALIFORNIA

Heavy rain with the risk for flooding continues across portions of the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

Cold temperatures with wintry weather will spread over sections of the interior Northeast and Great Lakes.

The West is set to get clobbered once again, with coastal rain and mountain snow through Wednesday.

The worst of the weather is moving into storm-weary California.