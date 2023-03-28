Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Wet weather to soak California again as Northeast, Great Lakes see cold temperatures

Southeast, Gulf Coast forecast to see heavy rain, risk of flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The next few days will be quiet across the regions that were hit hard by tornadoes, but another round of strong-to-severe weather is forecast to impact some of the same cities on Friday.

ANOTHER POWERFUL PACIFIC LATE-SEASON STORM APPROACHING CALIFORNIA

A recap of tornado warnings in the southern U.S. since March 24

A recap of tornado warnings in the southern U.S. since March 24 (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain with the risk for flooding continues across portions of the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

The threat of severe storms in the central and southern U.S. on Friday

The threat of severe storms in the central and southern U.S. on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Cold temperatures with wintry weather will spread over sections of the interior Northeast and Great Lakes.  

Rain forecast in the West through Thursday

Rain forecast in the West through Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

The West is set to get clobbered once again, with coastal rain and mountain snow through Wednesday. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The worst of the weather is moving into storm-weary California

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."