Wet weather will continue to hammer the West through next week

The West continues to get hammered with more rain, wind and mountain snow, with another batch moving on Friday and more of the same forecast on Monday.

Heavy snow will pile up across the intermountain West and the Rockies.

The rest of the country is fairly quiet, with showers and some snow moving out of the Northeast.

Temperatures remain above average for the East and the South.