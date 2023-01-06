Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Wet weather will continue to hammer the West through next week

Weather across the rest of the country is fairly quiet

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The West continues to get hammered with more rain, wind and mountain snow, with another batch moving on Friday and more of the same forecast on Monday.  

PHOTOS SHOW HAWAII'S KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTING AGAIN

The West Coast futuretrack through Monday

The West Coast futuretrack through Monday (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow will pile up across the intermountain West and the Rockies.  

Rain forecast over the next seven days

Rain forecast over the next seven days (Credit: Fox News)

The rest of the country is fairly quiet, with showers and some snow moving out of the Northeast

Snowfall forecast over the next seven days

Snowfall forecast over the next seven days (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Temperatures remain above average for the East and the South.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."