Arizona
Published

Western Arizona residents return home as wildfire is 45% contained

Focus of 200 firefighters involved in operation to extinguish blaze is to protect homes in area

Associated Press
Evacuation orders for a handful of residents in western Arizona impacted by a wildfire have been lifted.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office informed people who had to leave six homes in the Red Wing Canyon area late Thursday that they could return.

Fire officials say the blaze, burning 13 miles north of Kingman, is 45% contained and crews have been able to get a line around the entire fire.

Arizona Fox News graphic

Residents in western Arizona are beginning to return home as the wildfire is now 45% contained. 

Now, the 200 firefighters are focusing on extinguishing any hotspots and developing a second fire line to protect homes to the north.

Weather conditions are forecasted to be dry and windy Friday.

The fire was reported on Tuesday. The cause is under investigation but authorities believed it was human-caused.

There have been no injuries or damage to structures.