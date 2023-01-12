Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

West will see more rain, mountain snow as Southeast is hit by thunderstorms

Northeast will see a coastal storm through Friday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

More heavy rain and mountain snow will target the West – specifically California – on Thursday, Friday and into next week.  

CALIFORNIA WEATHER: STATE BRACES FOR MORE LIFE-THREATENING RAIN AS STORM DEATH TOLL RISES

More storms forecast for California

More storms forecast for California (Credit: Fox News)

Some areas have received upward of 40 inches of rain and 10 feet of snow since the end of December. 

The threat of severe storms in the Southeast on Thursday

The threat of severe storms in the Southeast on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Southeast, including the risk of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

A developing East Coast storm on Friday

A developing East Coast storm on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A coastal storm is expected to crank up Thursday night and Friday for the Northeast, with heavy rain along the coast, measurable snow for the interior sections and possible ice and freezing rain in some spots. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."