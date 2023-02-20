Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
West Virginia suspect indicted on murder charge in 9-year-old case

WV man being held without bond, arraignment set for Feb. 24

Associated Press
Nearly nine years after a West Virginia woman disappeared, a suspect has been indicted on a murder charge in the case, authorities said.

Ronald Ray McMillion was arrested after his indictment by a grand jury in Greenbrier County, West Virginia State Police said Friday.

McMillion is charged with the murder of Dee Ann Keene, who was a 43-year-old resident of Renick when she was reported missing, police said. She has not been seen or heard from since Feb, 28, 2014, police said.

McMillion is being held without bond in the Southern Regional Jail. An arraignment is set for Feb. 24.

WEST VIRGINIA AVIAN CENTER HELPS BALD EAGLE FLY AGAIN FOLLOWING INJURY

A man has been indicated on a murder charge in a West Virginia case that is nine years old.

Although Keene has not been found, the probe evolved from a missing person investigation into a homicide investigation, culminating in McMillion's indictment, police said.

Patrick Via, prosecuting attorney of Greenbrier County, praised state police for the "ongoing, exhaustive" investigation in the years-old case.

"While we stand committed to seeking justice for Dee Ann Keene in the prosecution of this case, we continue to encourage any member of the public who may have any information regarding this matter, including the possible whereabouts of Ms. Keene’s body, to please come forward," Via said.

He urged anyone with information to contact the Lewisburg Detachment of West Virginia State Police.