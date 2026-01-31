Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Shooting at Louisiana Mardi Gras parade leaves multiple people injured: reports

The shooting reportedly occurred outside the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Multiple people were injured Saturday after a shooting broke out during the "Mardi Gras in the Country" parade in Clinton, Louisiana, according to local media reports.

At least three people were shot, The Advocate reported, while WBRZ reported up to six people, including one child, were injured in a shooting outside the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse during the parade. 

Law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed details.

Street view of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse in Clinton, Louisiana

The East Feliciana Parish Courthouse in Clinton, La., where a reported shooting of multiple persons occurred during a Mardi Gras parade on Saturday. (Google Maps)

WBRZ reported that law enforcement are currently searching for a vehicle in connection with the shooting and have one suspect in custody.

Clinton Police and the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital they were unable to provide additional information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

