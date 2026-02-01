ICE halts ‘all movement’ due to measles at Texas detention center that held 5-year-old, dad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has halted "all movement" within the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas due to a measles outbreak, officials announced Sunday.

The Department of Homeland Security said two detainees were diagnosed with the disease on Saturday, the same day a 5-year-old boy and his father — whose detention sparked widespread alarm last month — were released from the facility.

"On January 31, 2026, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed active measles infections of two detainees at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

She added that ICE health officials are taking measures to quarantine the individuals involved until the situation is fully under control.

DEPUTY AG DENIES 5-YEAR-OLD, FATHER HAS ASYLUM CLAIM AFTER FAMILY RELEASED FROM ICE DE

"ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected," McLaughlin said.

"Medical staff is continuing to monitor the detainees’ conditions and will take appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection. All detainees are being provided with proper medical care."

MEDIA RUNS WILD WITH ‘EGREGIOUS LIE’ ICE TARGETED 5-YEAR-OLD IN MINNESOTA, DHS SAYS CHILD WAS ABANDONED

Despite the reported cases, officials emphasized that the facility provides comprehensive health care, surpassing what many immigrants had previously received.

"It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody," McLaughlin said. "This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. This is the best healthcare than many aliens have received in their entire lives."

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS TRUMP ADMIN TO RELEASE 5-YEAR-OLD, HIS DAD FROM IMMIGRATION DETENTION WITHIN 3 DAYS

Last year, the U.S. recorded the highest number of measles cases in decades, with 2,267 cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Texas Department of State Health Services noted that at least 762 cases occurred in West Texas, resulting in at least two deaths and 99 hospitalizations, according to state data last updated in August.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dilley facility recently faced heightened scrutiny after detaining 5‑year‑old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, prompting Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro to vow inspections of the facility later this week, according to San Antonio Express-News .

Castro’s office said the notification of the two reported cases came shortly after the congressman’s pledge, the outlet reported, citing spokesperson Katherin Schneider.

His office added that Castro and his staff members who visited the facility are reportedly vaccinated against measles, and that the father and son received a full medical exam before their release and would not have been allowed to leave had there been any risk.