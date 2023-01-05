Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia officials find suspected human remains two hours from where missing woman last seen

West Virginia officials haven't released the identity of the remains

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Officials in West Virginia have found suspected human remains on Thursday amid a search for missing Gretchen Fleming.

Fleming, 28, was last seen during the early morning hours of Dec. 4 at My Way Lounge in Parkersburg, where she left with an unnamed male.

She was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.

About two hours outside of Parkersburg, where Fleming went missing, suspected human remains were found in Elm Grove, according to WTOV.

Gretchen Fleming, of West Virginia, vanished Dec. 4 after leaving the My Way Lounge.

Gretchen Fleming, of West Virginia, vanished Dec. 4 after leaving the My Way Lounge.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told the FOX affiliate that officials were led to the suspected human remains on Thursday after his office got a call from another department regarding a missing person.

Howard said that the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home where a medical examiner will perform an investigation.

Missing poster for Gretchen Fleming who disappeared Dec. 4 in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Missing poster for Gretchen Fleming who disappeared Dec. 4 in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Parkersburg Police Lt. James Stalnaker previously told Fox News Digital that the unnamed male is a person of interest.

"He is a person of interest in this investigation," Stalnaker said. "We know she left with him. We believe that she traveled back to his residence with him. He’s given inconsistent statements." 

Gretchen Fleming has been missing since leaving the My Way Lounge Dec. 4 with a man that police have deemed a person of interest in the investigation. Interior of lounge shown.

Gretchen Fleming has been missing since leaving the My Way Lounge Dec. 4 with a man that police have deemed a person of interest in the investigation.

"Through his own admission, she was at one point in his vehicle, but he's claiming she didn't make it to his house," he said. "There is no indication they knew each other prior to this night."

Stalnaker also said that Fleming left her purse at the bar, which held her phone as well as debit and credit cards.

According to police, Fleming showed up at the bar with a different person. 

27-year-old Gretchen Fleming hasn't been seen since Dec. 4 when she left a bar in West Virginia with an older man.

27-year-old Gretchen Fleming hasn't been seen since Dec. 4 when she left a bar in West Virginia with an older man.

People with information about the incident are encouraged to contact lead Detective James Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or the police department at 304-424-8444.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg, Chris Eberhart, and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.