West Virginia man allegedly threatened to kill Trump supporters, ICE agents in online videos: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A West Virginia man is behind bars after police say he allegedly posted videos online threatening to kill supporters of President Donald Trump and ICE agents.

Troopers with the Harrison County sector of the West Virginia police received information regarding a "threats complaint" from the local county sheriff’s department on Jan. 19, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WBOY.

While investigating the claim, troopers learned that 20-year-old Cody Smith "posted videos of himself" in which he told viewers "he was going to attack and kill ICE agents" while contacting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the complaint reportedly said.

He also allegedly threatened the DHS employee who answered his call, according to WDTV.

NEW JERSEY TWINS CHARGED IN THREATS TO KILL DHS OFFICIAL, ‘SHOOT ICE ON SIGHT’

Authorities began looking into Smith’s online activity, and later discovered previous social media posts in which Smith allegedly made claims of violence against individuals outside of law enforcement officials.

In the videos, Smith allegedly said he intended to "murder Trump supporters and or war supporters, or service members willing to ‘bootlick,’" while also going on to threaten Trump directly, WBOY reported.

Smith was subsequently arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, according to the outlet.

MINN. 'ANTIFA' MEMBER CLAIMS HE'S 'ON THE RUN' AFTER CALLING FOR 'ARMED' MEN TO CONFRONT IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS

He is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail, where his bond has been set at $75,000, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Smith. The Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The news comes after authorities announced a West Virginia librarian is facing one charge of making a terroristic threat after she allegedly posted videos online looking to recruit assassins with the hopes of targeting Trump.

SANCTUARY POLITICIANS' RHETORIC LED TO 1,150% SURGE IN VIOLENCE AGAINST ICE AGENTS: DHS

Morgan L. Morrow of Ripley, West Virginia, was arrested Sunday in connection to what police said was a "social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump," according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

The announcement came after Libs of TikTok posted a video reportedly published by the Jackson County Public Library employee, reportedly captioned, "Surely a sniper with a terminal illness cannot be a big ask out of 343 million."

On Sunday evening, the Jackson County Public Library condemned Morrow’s alleged statements in a post to social media.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The comments recently made by an employee do not reflect the mission, values, or standards of conduct of our organization. We take our responsibilities to the public and our supporters seriously and are committed to professionalism, respect, and integrity in all that we do," the library said.

"The views expressed are made in an individual capacity and do not represent the position of the organization. We are addressing the matter internally in accordance to our established policies and procedures. We remain committed to our mission and serving our community in a manner that upholds our core values."

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.