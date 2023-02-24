Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

West hit by winter storm as California sees rare blizzard warning

The winter weather system is shifting eastward

Adam Klotz
By Adam Klotz
Katie Byrne reports Americans are waking up to power outages and flight cancellations.

A rare blizzard warning has been issued in southern California for Friday.

CALIFORNIA EARLY WINTER STORMS IMPROVE WATER SUPPLY OUTLOOK

It's part of a larger, slow-moving winter weather system that will shift from the West Coast to the Four Corners region of the Southwest by Saturday and Sunday. 

Winter weather alerts through Sunday morning in southern California

Winter weather alerts through Sunday morning in southern California (Credit: Fox News)

Blizzard conditions are expected for locations above 8,000 feet in the southern Sierra Nevada, but snow will be seen at lower elevations. Snowfall totals could reach 5' as low as 5,000 feet of elevation. 

Winds over 30 miles per hour combined with the snow will make visibility low and cause dangerous road conditions. 

Snow still to come in the western U.S. through Sunday

Snow still to come in the western U.S. through Sunday (Credit: Fox News)

Lower elevations will get rain. Heavy downpours will still mean 3-5" of rain and flooding are possible. 

Snow totals of 1-2" are expected across the Great Basin and Four Corners region on Saturday and Sunday.

Warm weather in the East through Monday

Warm weather in the East through Monday (Credit: Fox News)

In the eastern U.S., many of the record-breaking temperatures will subside on Friday. Expect warm, but closer-to-average temperatures for most of the Southeast through the weekend.

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.