West hit by winter storm as California sees rare blizzard warning

A rare blizzard warning has been issued in southern California for Friday.

It's part of a larger, slow-moving winter weather system that will shift from the West Coast to the Four Corners region of the Southwest by Saturday and Sunday.

Blizzard conditions are expected for locations above 8,000 feet in the southern Sierra Nevada, but snow will be seen at lower elevations. Snowfall totals could reach 5' as low as 5,000 feet of elevation.

Winds over 30 miles per hour combined with the snow will make visibility low and cause dangerous road conditions.

Lower elevations will get rain. Heavy downpours will still mean 3-5" of rain and flooding are possible.

Snow totals of 1-2" are expected across the Great Basin and Four Corners region on Saturday and Sunday.

In the eastern U.S., many of the record-breaking temperatures will subside on Friday. Expect warm, but closer-to-average temperatures for most of the Southeast through the weekend.