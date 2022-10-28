Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Weekend weather: Texas to see thunderstorms, possible tornadoes; moderate temperatures in Northeast, Plains

Flash flooding in Texas is also possible

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
A system developing over the low Plains will be the main weather-maker across the South for the next few days. 

Starting Friday, bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms will swing across Texas

Some flash flooding will be possible, mostly in urban areas. 

The severe storm threat in Texas

The severe storm threat in Texas (Credit: Fox News)

Thunderstorms could become severe as they move across southeastern Texas. 

Heavy rain, lightning, hail and some isolated tornadoes will all be possible. 

Texas has experienced a dry month and most of the state is in a moderate or exceptional drought. 

The threat of tornadoes in Texas

The threat of tornadoes in Texas (Credit: Fox News)

This system will move into the lower Mississippi Valley on Saturday, where severe thunderstorms will be possible. 

Elsewhere, most of the country will see pleasant weather heading into the final weekend of October. 

Above-average temperatures from the 50s to the 60s are expected from the northern Plains to the Northeast through the weekend. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.