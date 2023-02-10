Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Weekend rain, thunderstorms possible across the Southeast

Record warmth is forecast in the Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
It's a fairly quiet national forecast on Friday. 

An active weather pattern forecast for next week across the U.S.

An active weather pattern forecast for next week across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

However, rain and stronger thunderstorms will be possible for the Southeast on Saturday, with mixed precipitation moving into the mountains of the mid-Atlantic through Sunday.  

February warmth across the country through next week

February warmth across the country through next week (Credit: Fox News)

Next week, we’ll see a more active weather pattern, with storms moving in across the West and bringing multiple weather hazards across the U.S.

Potential record warm lows across the eastern U.S.

Potential record warm lows across the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a large swath of the country is enjoying spring-like temperatures, with record-setting warmth on Friday for sections of the Northeast.

