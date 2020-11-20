Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quiet weekend with rain, mild weather for much of country

Parts of Texas, Florida can expect temperatures in the 80s

By Janice Dean | Fox News
No major weather issues are expected as we head into the weekend. 

Rain and some snow, in higher elevations, will fall over parts of the Northwest and Northern Rockies on Friday. The Northeast can also expect a frosty touch, with sub-freezing temperatures at times over the weekend.

There should be a break from the active pattern of Pacific moisture.

A frontal boundary stationed across the Great Lakes back into the Plains will be the focus point for rain. Residents can expect some snow over the Upper Midwest with a few thunderstorms, but nothing severe. 

Temperatures will be mild for much of the country, with highs in the 80s in some parts.

