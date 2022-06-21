Weekend crime wave: Dozens wounded in major city bloodshed as Chicago, New York City, DC report mass shootings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A number of major U.S. cities reported mass shootings over the extended holiday weekend, with such incidents reported in Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., among others, according to authorities.

Baltimore, Chicago, D.C. and the Big Apple were among the places where mass shootings were reported over the extended holiday weekend, which spanned from Friday through Monday in observance of Juneteenth. There were at least seven mass shootings from Saturday through Monday alone, with such incidents also reported in South Carolina, Miami, Florida, Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and San Antonio, Texas, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archives.

The Gun Violence Archives defines a "mass shooting" as being one in which there is "a minimum of four victims show, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident."

In Chicago, five people were wounded in a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, police said. The group was "standing outside an open parking lot" in the area of South Rhodes Avenue in Douglas when the gunman opened fire, police said. The victims, who ranged in age from 18 to 27, were taken to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

In all, Chicago Police reported 44 shootings, with 61 wounded victims, from 6 p.m. Friday through Monday, according to statistics released Tuesday. The department also recorded 10 people were killed through the extended weekend.

On the East Coast, four people were wounded in a mass shooting around 10:30 p.m. Friday in Baltimore, Maryland, police said. Police arrived to find a 50-year-old woman and two men, ages 33 and 46, suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The trio was allegedly standing on Lafayette Avenue when "an unidentified armed suspect began shooting," cops said. All three victims were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later discovered a fourth shooting victim, a 21-year-old woman, who was driving in the area when she was also struck.

At least 17 people were wounded in 12 shootings reported between Friday and Monday, police said. Five of those shooting victims ultimately died from their injuries.

And in Washington, D.C., a 15-year-old was killed and three others – including a police officer – were injured at a "Moechella" event on Sunday evening. The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. during an event related to Moechella, an "Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC."

Investigators discovered several illegal guns at the crime scene, though none of the weapons matched the firearm used in the mass shooting, police said.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department reported 18 shootings and 24 wounded victims between Thursday and Sunday, a spokesperson said Tuesday. Five of the shooting victims died from their injuries, with one of the five deaths being the cause of an involuntary manslaughter, police said.

Meanwhile, eight people were wounded and one victim, college basketball star Darius Lee, 21, was killed during a family party in New York City early Monday morning, according to local affiliate FOX 5 New York.

According to the report, the seven men and two women were shot around 12:45 a.m. Monday in East Harlem. Details regarding the lead-up to the shooting were not immediately provided.

In all, the New York Police Department (NYPD) reported 24 shootings and 41 wounded victims from Friday through Monday, when three homicides were recorded, police said Tuesday.

