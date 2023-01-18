Expand / Collapse search
Web cam catches CA bald eagle delivering 2 eggs in nest

2nd egg arrived during a snowstorm last weekend in Southern California

Associated Press
A bald eagle has laid two eggs this month in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatchings via an online live feed.

Mother eagle Jackie delivered the second egg Saturday afternoon amid a snowstorm near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles. The first egg came Jan. 11.

The group Friends of Big Bear Valley, which installed the web cam, says Jackie's partner, a male bald eagle named Shadow, has been sharing egg-warming duties.

Video feed shows the mother eagle and its partner sharing egg-warming duties in Southern California, on Jan. 17, 2023.

More than 3,200 people were viewing the video feed Tuesday afternoon. It showed an eagle nestling on the eggs as winds blew through the snow-covered San Bernardino National Forest.

Eagle eggs typically incubate for about 35 days.