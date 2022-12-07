Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Weather in West will be active, bringing snow and rain

Warm weather forecast over the South, East Coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A very active weather pattern is expected to bring rounds of rain and mountain snow for the West over the next few days.

Rain forecast in the West

Rain forecast in the West (Credit: Fox News)

This energy will shift across the country, with a mix of stormy conditions.  

Snow forecast in the northern Plains, Midwest

Snow forecast in the northern Plains, Midwest (Credit: Fox News)

Arctic air has settled into the northern Plains and Midwest, where snow will accumulate and wind chills will be dangerous.  

Rain still to come through Friday in southern states

Rain still to come through Friday in southern states (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, record-setting warmth will be the story for millions across the South and on the East Coast. 

Tracking the next storm in the eastern U.S. on Friday night

Tracking the next storm in the eastern U.S. on Friday night (Credit: Fox News)

Looking ahead to Monday, we could have another severe weather outbreak for the southern Plains – including tornadoes – so please pay close attention to your latest weather forecast details. 

