Weather in West will be active, bringing snow and rain

A very active weather pattern is expected to bring rounds of rain and mountain snow for the West over the next few days.

DESANTIS SAYS FEMA DENIED EMERGENCY AID REQUEST, STATE WILL PROVIDE $25M FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS

This energy will shift across the country, with a mix of stormy conditions.

Arctic air has settled into the northern Plains and Midwest, where snow will accumulate and wind chills will be dangerous.

Meanwhile, record-setting warmth will be the story for millions across the South and on the East Coast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead to Monday, we could have another severe weather outbreak for the southern Plains – including tornadoes – so please pay close attention to your latest weather forecast details.