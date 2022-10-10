Waukesha parade murder suspect Darrell Brooks apologizes for disruptive behavior in court

The trial for accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks resumed Monday with the defendant apologizing for his disruptive and bizarre behavior in court last week.

Brooks, 40, is charged in the November Christmas parade attack that killed six people and injured 62 others in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Waukesha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow removed Brooks from the court early last week for his frequent interruptions after he chose to defend himself rather than get public counsel.

On Monday, Dorow apologized to the court for his disruptive behavior, saying it was a very "emotional" situation and that’s not how his mother raised him.

"I just wanted everyone to know that I apologize for my actions and I'm going to try my best to, whatever happens, to conduct myself with respect and with respect to the court, and I just wanted you all to know that," he said.

Brooks cross-examined Waukesha Police Det. Thomas Casey, the first officer who tried to stop Brooks from allegedly entering the parade route.

Another officer, Bryce Butryn, testified that he was nearly run over trying to stop Brooks. He said he saw, "so many things flying, it was unclear who or what was being struck" and there were "multiple casualties on both sides of the road, with various degrees of injuries."

"It was pure chaos," he said.

The jury also heard from the first Waukesha Fire Department commander on scene and another parade attendee who was run over by a red SUV.

Brooks made frequent objections throughout witness testimony, questioning claims about jurisdiction and even objecting to being called "he." All of Brooks’ objections were overruled by Dorow.

Brooks is facing life in prison if convicted for the holiday massacre. The trial will resume on Tuesday.

