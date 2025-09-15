Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Young people restore Charlie Kirk memorial mural with Bible verses after vandals deface tribute

Vandals wrote 'a good Nazi is a dead Nazi' and 'Free Palestine' across Kirk memorial at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

Lorraine Taylor By Lorraine Taylor Fox News
Young people fix defaced Charlie Kirk memorial mural Video

Young people fix defaced Charlie Kirk memorial mural

A group of young people in Pensacola, Fla., wrote Bible verses and positive notes over a memorial mural for Charlie Kirk that had been defaced with vile messages.

PENSACOLA, Fla. – In true Charlie Kirk fashion, a group of young people took matters into their own hands after a mural honoring the late conservative leader was defaced with vile messages. 

With cans of spray paint in hand, the group added Bible verses and positive notes to what’s known as Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola, Florida – an ever-changing local landmark that often features art, declarations of love, tributes, encouragement, drawings, insignias and more.

"We just wanted to come out here and kind of show our support and make sure that the mural looks nice and pretty," Hannah Alfredson said. "We just want to put some positive encouraging messages on there for Charlie Kirk."

The original mural featured a smiling Kirk with the message "Rest in Peace Charlie Kirk." Following a community vigil Sunday night, vandals struck.

MAN ARRESTED FOR SICKENING ACT AT CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL OUTSIDE TURNING POINT HEADQUARTERS IN PHOENIX

  • Mural honoring Charlie Kirk in Pensacola, Florida
    Image 1 of 2

    The original mural honoring Charlie Kirk. (The Graffiti Bridge/Facebook)

  • Defaced Charlie Kirk mural
    Image 2 of 2

    The Charlie Kirk mural after it was defaced with vulgar messages. (Fox News Digital)

Under the cover of darkness, vandals defaced the memorial, writing messages like "a good Nazi is a dead Nazi" and "womp womp." The phrase "Free Palestine" was scrawled across Kirk’s face.

"It's very disrespectful and so my goal when I came out was to, at bare minimum, cover it, and leave a blank canvas for hopefully less vulgar things," Mason Vickers, who added several Bible verses to the covered mural, said.

Ben Uitzetter agreed. He said the defacing of the mural was "not okay." 

VIGILS HELD ACROSS US AFTER ASSASSINATION OF CHARLIE KIRK: 'WE MUST HEAL'

Young people adding Bible verses to the mural

Young people gather to add Bible verses and positive messages after the mural was defaced. (Fox News Digital)

"People come by here, probably thousands of people with their kids. You have 5-year-olds, little kids seeing that kind of stuff. You know?" Uitzetter added.

Kirk, a husband and father of two, was assassinated while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Kirk founded Turning Point USA and was a leading voice in the conservative Christian movement. He spoke openly and boldly about his faith in Jesus Christ – a message that resonated with Vickers.

People write positive faith-filled messages over defaced Charlie Kirk mural

Hannah Alfredson and Ben Uitzetter paint Bible verses over what used to be a mural honoring Charlie Kirk. The mural had to be covered after it was defaced by vandals. (Fox News Digital)

"I think Charlie spoke for very many, so like myself, I'm 25 years old, I am blue collar, I'm just kind of a working guy, you know, didn't go to college, I went to a trade school," he said. "He also kind of embodied everything that the average person was there for… it's work hard, do your best and try to get as far as you can."

CHARLIE KIRK MOURNED BY WORLD LEADERS AFTER SHOCKING UTAH ASSASSINATION

Charlie Kirk with family on Christmas, him and wife Erika smiling at each other, holding two kids

Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two children at Christmas in December 2024. (Charlie Kirk via Facebook)

Vickers said he had a message for the people that defaced the mural with vulgar messages. 

"First, I would like to say I'm praying for you," he said. "The celebration of any human's death is vile and honestly evil. I pray that God touches your heart and opens your eyes."

Vickers said Kirk was all about speech, welcoming anyone who disagreed with him to debate. 

Charlie Kirk memorial mural covered up with messages of faith after it was defaced

The mural was painted over and people began adding messages of faith, including "Jesus is Lord." (Fox News Digital)

"A lot of the people who are cheering on his death… like to paint him as a fascist," Vickers said. "Open debate and free speech is the complete opposite direction of fascism. In fact, silencing someone, particularly with death –  someone who disagrees with you – is arguably the most fascist thing that can be done."

Fox News Digital's Brooke Curto contributed to this report.
