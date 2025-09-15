Charlie Kirk vigils held at universities across America following assassination of conservative activist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People across the country are gathering to mourn the death of Charlie Kirk, honoring the conservative activist's life and legacy through vigils on college campuses and in public spaces.

On Monday and throughout the weekend, mourners came together in remembrance of Kirk at events held from coast to coast. Vigils were organized at places including the University of South Carolina (USC), Arizona State University (ASU), New York City’s Washington Square Park and Beverly Hills Garden Park in California.

Arizona State University

The Turning Point USA chapter at ASU organized a massive vigil on Monday for the nonprofit organization's founder.

Attendance at the vigil was free with pre-registration, and by Monday afternoon, more than 10,000 students and community members had signed up to attend, Fox affiliate, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.

"As the [Turning Point USA] Arizona State University Chapter, we invite fellow members and community to join us in honoring Charlie Kirk with a candlelight vigil at Desert Financial Arena on Monday, September 15th at 5:30 PM," the chapter posted to X.

University of South Carolina

Students at USC held a vigil Monday night, filling a lecture to capacity. Pictures showed mourners overflowing the venue, with organizers forced to turn away some people, a source told Fox News Digital.

In a post, the USC chapter of Turning Point USA, which announced the event, urged people to "continue to pray for each other."

"We are experiencing an incredibly dark time in this nation, and there are no words to express how lost we have become," the post read. "Charlie Kirk was a man who gave a microphone to people who hated him, a man who invited those who disagreed to come and express their views, a man so strong in his faith — assassinated at 31 years old."

Utah Valley University

On Monday, Utah Valley University students and locals returned to campus to pay their respects to conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

As campus reopened for UVU students seeking mental health resources and employees returning to work, memorials filled the grass outside campus.

Inside the UVU Courtyard, an American flag now hangs where Kirk stood before his assassination less than a week ago. More tributes, including flowers, American flags and messages to Kirk have been placed inside the courtyard.

New York City's Washington Square Park

Mourners met in New York City's Washington Square Park on Sunday night to honor Kirk.

Photos from the vigil showed supporters assembling around images of the conservative activist, surrounded by candles and other tributes. In one video, dozens of attendees could be heard chanting "USA! USA! USA!" as they paid tribute in the iconic gathering spot.

"People from different political backgrounds come together because we all agree on this one thing: political violence has no place in this republic," an apparent event organizer told the crowd. "Liberty and the pursuit of happiness are still sacred values in this land."

Beverly Hills Garden Park

A large crowd filled Beverly Hills Garden Park Sunday afternoon for a rally and vigil honoring Kirk, Fox affiliate, FOX 11 reported.

"I saw everything happening with Charlie, and I felt very hurt about it because he was someone who talked a lot about freedom and freedom of speech, which is something I really agreed with," said Pierce College student Jonathan Geoola, according to FOX 11.

Turning Point USA recently announced that a massive public memorial service for Kirk will be held this coming Sunday to honor the life and legacy of the "American legend."

The celebration of life — "Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk" — will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona . President Trump said Monday he plans to attend and signaled he may also deliver remarks.

Fox News Digital's Deirdre Heavey contributed to this report.