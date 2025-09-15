Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Charlie Kirk vigils held at universities across America following assassination of conservative activist

Mourners gathered from the University of South Carolina to Arizona State to honor the Turning Point USA founder

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton , Andrea Margolis , Olivia Palombo Fox News
close
Nationwide vigils honor slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk Video

Nationwide vigils honor slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Mourners gathered across the nation to pay tribute to the slain 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA. (Credit: Obtained by Fox News Digital / Daphne Camacho / Pablo Del Castillo Lozada)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

People across the country are gathering to mourn the death of Charlie Kirk, honoring the conservative activist's life and legacy through vigils on college campuses and in public spaces.

On Monday and throughout the weekend, mourners came together in remembrance of Kirk at events held from coast to coast. Vigils were organized at places including the University of South Carolina (USC), Arizona State University (ASU), New York City’s Washington Square Park and Beverly Hills Garden Park in California.

Arizona State University

The Turning Point USA chapter at ASU organized a massive vigil on Monday for the nonprofit organization's founder.

Attendance at the vigil was free with pre-registration, and by Monday afternoon, more than 10,000 students and community members had signed up to attend, Fox affiliate, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.

"As the [Turning Point USA] Arizona State University Chapter, we invite fellow members and community to join us in honoring Charlie Kirk with a candlelight vigil at Desert Financial Arena on Monday, September 15th at 5:30 PM," the chapter posted to X.

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

Attendees hold up their lit phones during a vigil in memory of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at Desert Financial Arena on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, on September 15, 2025.  (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH STUDENTS LIFT VOICES IN PRAYER AT VIGIL FOR CHARLIE KIRK’S CHRISTIAN LEGACY: 'FELT CALLED BY GOD'

University of South Carolina

Students at USC held a vigil Monday night, filling a lecture to capacity. Pictures showed mourners overflowing the venue, with organizers forced to turn away some people, a source told Fox News Digital.

In a post, the USC chapter of Turning Point USA, which announced the event, urged people to "continue to pray for each other."

kirk-vigil-south-carolina

Students at USC held a vigil Monday night, filling a lecture to capacity.  (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

"We are experiencing an incredibly dark time in this nation, and there are no words to express how lost we have become," the post read. "Charlie Kirk was a man who gave a microphone to people who hated him, a man who invited those who disagreed to come and express their views, a man so strong in his faith — assassinated at 31 years old."

UTAH LEADERS URGE UNITY FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION: 'TURNING POINT FOR AMERICA'

Utah Valley University

On Monday, Utah Valley University students and locals returned to campus to pay their respects to conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

As campus reopened for UVU students seeking mental health resources and employees returning to work, memorials filled the grass outside campus.

utah-valley-university-unites-to-honor-charlie-kirk-as-campus-begins-to-reopen

As campus reopened for UVU students seeking mental health resources and employees returning to work, memorials filled the grass outside campus. (Deirdre Heavey for Fox News Digital)

Inside the UVU Courtyard, an American flag now hangs where Kirk stood before his assassination less than a week ago. More tributes, including flowers, American flags and messages to Kirk have been placed inside the courtyard.

New York City's Washington Square Park

Mourners met in New York City's Washington Square Park on Sunday night to honor Kirk.

Photos from the vigil showed supporters assembling around images of the conservative activist, surrounded by candles and other tributes. In one video, dozens of attendees could be heard chanting "USA! USA! USA!" as they paid tribute in the iconic gathering spot.

In New York City, mourners met in Washington Square Park on Sunday night.

In New York City, mourners met in Washington Square Park on Sunday night.  (Pablo Del Castillo Lozada)

"People from different political backgrounds come together because we all agree on this one thing: political violence has no place in this republic," an apparent event organizer told the crowd. "Liberty and the pursuit of happiness are still sacred values in this land."

'SLEEPING GIANT' LIKELY WOKE UP FOR TURNING POINT USA AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Beverly Hills Garden Park

A large crowd filled Beverly Hills Garden Park Sunday afternoon for a rally and vigil honoring Kirk, Fox affiliate, FOX 11 reported.

A large crowd filled Beverly Hills Garden Park on Sunday afternoon for a rally and vigil honoring Kirk, Fox affiliate, FOX 11 reported.

A large crowd filled Beverly Hills Garden Park on Sunday afternoon for a rally and vigil honoring Kirk, Fox affiliate, FOX 11 reported. (Barbara Sharp via Storyful)

"I saw everything happening with Charlie, and I felt very hurt about it because he was someone who talked a lot about freedom and freedom of speech, which is something I really agreed with," said Pierce College student Jonathan Geoola, according to FOX 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Turning Point USA recently announced that a massive public memorial service for Kirk will be held this coming Sunday to honor the life and legacy of the "American legend."  

The celebration of life — "Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk" — will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. President Trump said Monday he plans to attend and signaled he may also deliver remarks.

Fox News Digital's Deirdre Heavey contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Close modal

Continue