Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington's Nakia Creek Fire may have been started by a pyrotechnic

WA Investigators are looking for two women, two men who were associated with a light-colored Subaru

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A wildfire in southwest Washington state that ballooned in size Sunday, causing regional air quality issues, may have been started by a firework or firearm, officials said.

The Nakia Creek Fire started Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas.

Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young said this week that someone visiting Larch Mountain spotted smoke and got video on his cellphone, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

In the video, starts of smoke can be seen as well as two women, two men and a light-colored Subaru, and investigators would like to speak to those people, Young said.

WASHINGTON MAN CONVICTED OF MURDERING HALF-SISTER IN 2016, STUFFING DISMEMBERED BODY IN SUITCASE

"We’re not sure what they were doing; we’re calling it a pyrotechnic at this time," he said. "We don’t know if it’s a firework or a firearm, or something like that."

Since Sunday when the blaze spread quickly and caused ongoing evacuations, improved weather conditions have allowed firefighters to reduce the threat to nearby homes.

This screengrab of the vehicle authorities are seeking was taken Oct. 9 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek Fire is burning on Larch Mountain. The Washington wildfire which recently ballooned in size may have been caused by a pyrotechnic. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

This screengrab of the vehicle authorities are seeking was taken Oct. 9 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek Fire is burning on Larch Mountain. The Washington wildfire which recently ballooned in size may have been caused by a pyrotechnic. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. (Clark County Fire Marshal's Office )

AIR QUALITY IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST DETERIORATES AS WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO BURN

Officials said Wednesday the fire was the number one priority in the country because of its potential risk to life and the resources it will take to put it out, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

"We’re not out of the woods yet," said Dave Larson, deputy incident commander for the Oregon Department of Forestry, the agency that has taken charge of the firefighting.

Fire officials are feeling confident with rain expected Friday, Larson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It will be about finding a "sweet spot" that takes advantage of the rain and keeps firefighters safe amid potential mudslides.

"We’re aware of that and making sure everyone is taking the proper precautions," Oregon Department of Forestry spokesperson Natalie Weber said.