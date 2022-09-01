Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police

A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. 

Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said

A Pierce County Sheriff's Office vehicle. 

The homeowner confronted the intruders and shot them, the sheriff’s office said. One of the suspects deployed pepper spray in the exchange. 

One of the suspects was severely injured and transported to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The other suspect walked off with unknown injuries. 

The sheriff’s office has not identified the suspects but said they were unknown to the homeowner. No further details were released. 

