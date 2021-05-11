Washington DC Uber Eats carjacking: Girl, 15, pleads guilty

One of the teenagers accused in the Washington, D.C., death of an Uber Eats driver has pleaded guilty to the man’s murder weeks after video of the attempted carjacking that led to his death shocked the nation, Fox News has confirmed.

The 15-year-old girl was one of two teenagers charged in connection with the March 23 attack that led to a crash near Nationals Park, where Mohammad Anwar, 66, was killed, according to officials. The other teenager allegedly involved was only 13, police said.

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to a felony murder charge, Washington, D.C., Superior Courts Spokeswoman Claire Huber told Fox News. According to WTOP, the other charges against her were dropped.

Huber told Fox News Huber that because the girl is being charged as a juvenile, the harshest penalty she can receive is a sentence to be remanded to the Washington, D.C., Department of Rehabilitation Services until she turns 18.

Police have said the girls attacked Anwar with a Taser in an attempt to carjack him near the Navy Yard train station. His car then careened into the street, crashed and rolled over, startling cell phone video shows.

Anwar was ejected from the vehicle and could not be saved. Both girls were charged with murder and armed carjacking.

A GoFundMe page created to benefit Anwar’s family had raised more than $1 million before it stopped accepting donations. The page describes him as "a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family."

"He was simply at work … providing for his family, when his life was tragically taken in an appalling act of violence," the page states. "Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly."

