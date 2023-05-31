Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Published

Iowa first responders search partially collapsed apartment building again, still cannot find survivors

The Davenport Fire Department and other rescuers saved several animals in the operation

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Woman rescued from partially collapsed Iowa apartment building Video

Woman rescued from partially collapsed Iowa apartment building

Video captures the dramatic rescue of a woman from a partially collapsed apartment building in Iowa Credit: Quad City Fire Wire / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX 

Iowa officials said Tuesday afternoon that while no additional human activity was detected in an additional operation at a partially collapsed Davenport apartment building, several animals have been rescued. 

The Davenport Fire Department, in partnership with the MABAS 43 Technical Rescue Team, entered portions of the 324 Main St. building that presented as acceptable risk for emergency response entry in the opinion of the structural engineer and rescue technicians.

The animals – although it was not clear how many – were rescued and delivered to the Scott County Humane Society.  

"The stability of the building continues to degrade," the city said, noting that the recovery of any unaccounted for individuals "remains the priority of the city as operational planning progresses."

FIVE STILL MISSING AFTER IOWA APARTMENT BUILDING PARTIALLY COLLAPSES, INCLUDING 2 POSSIBLY STILL AT SITE

An aerial view of an apartment building that partially collapsed in Iowa

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Five residents of the six-story apartment building remained unaccounted for and authorities fear at least two of them might be stuck inside rubble that was too dangerous to search. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

In a news conference Tuesday morning, authorities said five residents of the six-story building remained unaccounted for, fearing that at least two of them might be stuck inside areas too dangerous to search.

Three other missing residents are not believed to have been in the building when it started collapsing Sunday, according to state Rep. Monica Kurth. 

The city has faced criticism after a woman, 52-year-old Lisa Brooks, was found still in the building and rescued by ladder truck Monday night. 

Iowa apartment building

Clothing hanging in an apartment building that partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon can be seen Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Fire Marshal James Morris said there were "no indications from any of the responders that we had, any of the canines, any of the tools at the time" that there was anyone else left alive in the building.

Initial plans to move ahead with demolition of the structure were delayed after Brooks was found.

IOWA APARTMENT BUILDING PARTIALLY COLLAPSES, PROMPTING MASSIVE RESCUE EFFORT

Mike Matson

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson gives an update to media, residents and onlookers after a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

Protesters held signs and chanted Tuesday near the building, arguing that the city was moving forward too quickly with such actions. 

Now, officials say immediate demolition was never intended, but they did want to quickly stage the site and have stressed the structure could collapse at any time. 

A statement had previously issued a statement saying that the owner was served with a demolition order on Monday and that the process would start on Tuesday. 

Find them first sign

A sign is posted at the scene where an apartment building partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Morris said explosives would not be used on the building, which is "unstable and continues to worsen." Removal of debris – which is holding up the rest of the building – could cause further collapse. 

"We’re very sympathetic to the possibility that there’s two people," he said Tuesday. 

The cause of the collapse remains unknown. 

A vigil outside the scene of where an apartment building partially collapsed

After asking a group of about 50 people gathered for a vigil to remain silent for five minutes in honor of the five people still unaccounted for, Raquel Sipp kneels with a candle at the scene of where an apartment building partially collapsed two days earlier, in Davenport, Iowa, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Police said the building had 53 tenants and several were rescued on Sunday evening, including one patient who was taken to safety overnight.

Workers were completing repairs on the building in recent months, and there were reports of falling bricks. However, the fire marshal said Tuesday that structural engineers hired by the owner had determined the building was safe enough for residents to remain during the repairs. 

Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation activating assistance programs for the residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

