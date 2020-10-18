Small plane crash-lands in Washington state parking lot after losing power

A flight instructor’s “heroic” landing in a Washington state parking lot saved the lives of all three occupants on board a small plane Saturday after the aircraft lost power, authorities said.

The two students and an instructor all walked away without injuries after the plane crash-landed in a church parking lot in Puyallup, Graham Fire and Rescue said.

Images from the scene show the plane on its belly in empty parking spaces. A wing was torn off and a road sign was knocked out of the ground. Police and fire officials were seen investigating the scene.

A student was piloting the plane when it suddenly lost power shortly after taking off at Shady Acres Airport in Spanaway, authorities said.

The instructor immediately took control of the plane and landed in an empty parking lot.

Fire officials said it was thanks to the instructor’s “heroic” landing that no one was hurt.

It was the second small plane crash to occur in Pierce County within a week.

A 53-year-old pilot suffered minor injuries on Thursday after the plane he was piloting crash-landed in a parking lot at a shopping center in South Hill and flipped over a car, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said. No bystanders were hurt.

Authorities said initial reports indicated the plane lost power while taking off from Thun Field.