Washington shootings leave 5 dead, 3 in custody amid search for 'extremely dangerous' suspect

Authorities in Washington state launched a dragnet for a man considered to be "extremely dangerous" after shootings at multiple locations on the Yakama Reservation left five dead and several arrested.

The Yakama Nation said on Facebook that James Cloud, 35, was sought in connection with the shootings that took place late Saturday around the community of White Swan.

"James is considered armed and extremely dangerous, if you see this subject do not approach him, and call 911," the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation said.

The killings began late Saturday afternoon when three people were found shot to death on Medicine Valley Road near White Swan. An injured person at the Medicine Valley Road location was taken to an area hospital, but died later Saturday, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.

A fifth body was then discovered in a vehicle on Evans Road near the community that had two other injured people inside, Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell told KAPP-KVEW.

After the deadly shootings, an armed robbery of a vehicle took place further down Evans Road, but no injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office told the Yakima Herald that the shootings and robbery were all connected with the same suspects.

“Five homicide victims in one incident is very unusual, and the primary crime scene was complex,” Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell said in a statement to the newspaper.

The killing spree and robberies took place within the external boundaries of the Yakama Nation Reservation, and the Yakama Nation Police Department requested additional law enforcement support from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. The shootings were south of the city of Yakima, which is about two hours southeast of Seattle.

As of Monday morning, three people considered to be persons of interest are in custody, FOX41 reported.

Authorities responded to a field southeast of White Swan on Sunday for a possible sighting of Cloud, but determined it was not him, Udell told KAPP-KVEW.

Udell added that Cloud also has a federal warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon.

"Law enforcement is using all available resources to locate him," Udell told the television station.

No other information was being released and tribal authorities declined to comment to the KAPP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.