Oregon woman demands action from Portland officials after being shot in the face while driving

An Oregon woman is demanding change in the crime-ridden city of Portland after nearly losing her life when she was shot after getting caught in a crossfire.

Katie Guzenko joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share how surviving a gunshot to the face has prompted her to push the city council to act on the violence.

Guzenko was driving in Portland on July 20 on her way to run errands for a bridal shower when she heard gunshots.

"It was about five rounds before I realized what was happening," she said. "A few shots more and I was hit and I was bleeding."

Guzenko remained conscious and pulled over, flagging cars to help.

"I would have never thought that this would have happened to me," she said, adding she was "milliseconds" from losing her life.

Police said two gunmen on opposite sides of the street began firing at one another during a suspected gang-related confrontation as Guzenko drove by, according to The New York Post.

Guzenko appeared before Portland's city council last week, arguing that the defund the police movement has made the city more unsafe.

"Ever since Portland defunded the police -- the gun violence reduction unit was defunded. And so ever since then, that's when the shooting skyrocketed to almost triple. And it was immediate. It wasn't even gradual. And so, if we're going out to defund the police, I would just say that we're careful about where we're defunding it."

The suspects in Guzenko's shooting still remain at large.

"I have very little hope that they will [be caught]," she said.