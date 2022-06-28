WA pilot dies in a runway crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pilot died in a fiery crash on a runway Tuesday in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The single-engine Beechcraft V35B ended up upside down and ablaze at Pearson Field at around 7:30 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board.

Vancouver firefighters extinguished the fire. Police are investigating the death.

SUMMER TRAVEL MIGHT NOT TAKE OFF AS EXPECTED DUE TO 'CHALLENGING' LABOR SHORTAGES, PILOT WARNS

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

US NAVY IDENTIFIES PILOT KILLED IN CRASH DURING TRAINING MISSION IN CALIFORNIA

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the pilot once family members are notified, police said.