Washington
Published

WA pilot dies in a runway crash

WA pilot dies after ending up upside down and ablaze on runway

Associated Press
A pilot died in a fiery crash on a runway Tuesday in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The single-engine Beechcraft V35B ended up upside down and ablaze at Pearson Field at around 7:30 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board.

Vancouver firefighters extinguished the fire. Police are investigating the death.

A Washington pilot died in a fiery runway crash on Tuesday.

A Washington pilot died in a fiery runway crash on Tuesday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the pilot once family members are notified, police said.