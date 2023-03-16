Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington murder suspect turns self in after fatal shooting over property dispute, son still wanted: deputies

Rufus A. Phelps III taken into custody in Seattle after detectives negotiated peaceful surrender over phone

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Washington man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting authorities say started over a property dispute has turned himself in, but deputies are still seeking his son as a suspected accomplice.

Rufus A Phelps III, 62, was taken into custody in Seattle after detectives contacted him by phone and negotiated a peaceful surrender on Wednesday, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said.

Phelps is accused of murdering a 59-year-old man in Moclips, a small community located on the Pacific Coast of Washington state. 

Deputies had responded to a report of a shooting around 1:40 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Moclips. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect had fled the scene.

Rufus A. Phelps III, 62, turned himself in to authorities in Seattle on Wednesday after detectives reached him via phone and negotiated his peaceful surrender, officials said.

Neighbors and witnesses identified Phelps as a suspect, according to authorities. 

Investigators have said an argument that started over a property dispute is believed to have led to the fatal shooting. No other details were immediately available.

Deputies searched the area around the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Moclips, Washington, on Monday and Tuesday but did not find the suspect.

Detectives later developed probable cause to arrest Phelps' son, 32-year-old Rufus A. Phelps IV, as an accomplice, the sheriff’s office said.

Rufus A. Phelps IV, 32, is wanted as a suspected accomplice in connection with the alleged murder.

The elder Phelps was booked into the county jail on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The younger Phelps is wanted on those same charges.