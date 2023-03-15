Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington murder suspect on the run after shooting man over property dispute, deputies say

Rufas A. Phelps III should be considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Washington man is on the run Wednesday after allegedly shooting and killing another man during an argument that authorities say started over a property dispute.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Moclips, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting and found a 59-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died shortly after being rushed from the scene.

Investigators interviewed neighbors and witnesses before identifying the suspect as 62-year-old Rufas A. Phelps III. Deputies said Phelps fled the scene after the incident.

HUMAN SKULL FOUND AT SEATTLE PARK PROMPTS HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Rufas A. Phelps III, 62, is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Moclips, Washington, on Monday.

Rufas A. Phelps III, 62, is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Moclips, Washington, on Monday. (Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office)

Investigators have said an argument that started over a property dispute is believed to have led to the fatal shooting. No other details were immediately available.

Deputies finished searching the area around the shooting early Tuesday but did not find any sign of Phelps. The search entered its third day on Wednesday.

Deputies searched the area around the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Moclips, Washington, but did not find the suspect.

Deputies searched the area around the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Moclips, Washington, but did not find the suspect. (Google Street View, File)

GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FOR 2008 COLD CASE MURDER OF VICTIM FOUND BY CREEK

Authorities said Phelps should be considered "armed and dangerous." Officials urged the public not to approach the suspect and to instead call 911 if he is spotted.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moclips is a small community located on the Pacific Coast of Washington state.