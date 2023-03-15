Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona 19-year-old arrested for double murder several months after parents were found shot to death

The suspect was arrested after detectives questioned him on Tuesday about his parents' deaths

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A 19-year-old Arizona man was arrested for allegedly murdering his parents this week, several months after the couple was found shot to death in their home, the Gila County Sheriff's Office announced. 

Hunter Stanfield was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of Chase Stanfield, 39, and Gail Stanfield, 50. 

Both of the victims were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the morning of Oct. 27 in their home in Payson, a town in central Arizona about 80 miles northeast of Phoenix. 

Hunter Stanfield, 19, was arrested on Tuesday and charged in his parents' October murders. 

Hunter Stanfield, 19, was arrested on Tuesday and charged in his parents' October murders.  (Gila County Sheriff's Office)

Gila County Sheriff's Detective Jamie Garrett said that they arrested Hunter this week after questioning him. 

"We did interview Hunter on Tuesday for [approximately] an hour and after that interview is when he was arrested for the crimes committed against his parents," Detective Garrett told Fox News Digital. 

The Payson Roundup reported that the Stanfields' home was not burglarized and there were no signs of a struggle.

Chase and Gail Stanfield were found shot to death inside their home in the Whisepering Pines subdivision in Payson, Arizona. 

Chase and Gail Stanfield were found shot to death inside their home in the Whisepering Pines subdivision in Payson, Arizona.  (Google Maps)

Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said that detectives "worked this case non-stop to follow all leads, collect and evaluate all evidence."

"This was a time-consuming investigation and the detective’s dedication to the community and justice should be commended," the sheriff said in a statement. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest