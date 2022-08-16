Washington man sentenced to probation for role in Jan. 6 Capitol protest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Port Orchard, Washington, man has been sentenced to three years of probation, including 30 days of intermittent confinement, for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

John Cameron was also fined $1,000 and must pay $500 in restitution, KING-TV reported Monday.

Cameron initially faced four charges but in an agreement with federal prosecutors pleaded guilty in May to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 8, 2021, the FBI received a tip that Cameron had been at the Capitol riot. The person provided a link to Cameron’s Facebook account, which included posts documenting his trip to Washington D.C. for the "Stop the Steal" rally, according to probable cause documents.

Cameron posted a picture on his Facebook page that morning showing himself dressed in clothes including a "Make America Great Again" cap, according to court documents. Video showed a man matching Cameron’s description entering the Capitol at around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6 and exiting around 2:42 p.m.

Cameron posted a video of himself on a D.C. Metro train after leaving the Capitol describing the events of the day. "Was it pretty?" Cameron said. "No. Did it make a statement? Yes."

Roughly 850 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. More than 350 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses, and over 230 have been sentenced so far.