Washington man arrested after caught on camera trying to abduct barista through drive-thru window: police

Police conducted a search of the suspect’s pickup truck at his home and recovered evidence linking him to the scene

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Washington police say a man caught on camera attempting to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window early Monday morning has been arrested. 

The Auburn Police Department said the suspect’s arrest came about after "overwhelming support from the community." 

The suspect grabbed the barista's wrist when she returned his change and tried to pull her through the drive-thru window.

An officer told Fox News Digital that the suspect was arrested at his home in Auburn, which is about 30 miles south of Seattle

Police searched the suspect’s pickup truck at his home and recovered evidence linking him to the scene, the officer said. 

"It was overwhelming support from the community calling the tip line that really pushed this thing over the edge," he said. 

Auburn police shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in a pickup truck at the drive-thru window just after 5 a.m. 

The barista is seen handing cash back to the suspect through the window when he suddenly grabs her wrist. 

The video shows the suspect using his other hand to try looping a zip-tie device around the woman and drag her through the window, according to police.

The barista was able to fight off the attacker, who dropped his cash onto the ground and fled in the pickup truck.

The suspect’s identity is expected to be released at his first court appearance Wednesday morning.  

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report. 

