Washington
Published

Washington man wanted after trying to abduct barista through drive-thru window, police say

Suspect has tattoo on left forearm that appears to read 'Chevrolet,' Auburn police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Washington police seek man in attempted abduction of barista at drive-thru window

Washington police seek man in attempted abduction of barista at drive-thru window

A suspect in Washington state is wanted after he tried to pull a barista through a drive-thru window in an attempted abduction early Monday, authorities said.

A suspect in Washington state is wanted after he tried to pull a barista through a drive-thru window in an attempted abduction early Monday, authorities said.

Police in Auburn shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in a pickup truck at the drive-thru window just after 5 a.m.

The barista is seen handing cash back to the suspect through the window when he suddenly grabs her wrist.

The video shows the suspect using his other hand to try looping a zip-tie device around the woman and drag her through the window, according to police.

The suspect grabbed the barista's wrist when she returned his change and tried to pull her through the drive-thru window.

The suspect grabbed the barista's wrist when she returned his change and tried to pull her through the drive-thru window. (Auburn Police Department)

The barista was able to fight off the attacker, who dropped his cash onto the ground and fled in the pickup truck.

The suspect tried to latch a zip-tie device over the victim, police said.

The suspect tried to latch a zip-tie device over the victim, police said. (Auburn Police Department)

Investigators said the suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet."

Police said the suspect has a unique tattoo on his forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet."

Police said the suspect has a unique tattoo on his forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet." (Auburn Police Department)

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Auburn Police Department.