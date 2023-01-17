Washington man wanted after trying to abduct barista through drive-thru window, police say

A suspect in Washington state is wanted after he tried to pull a barista through a drive-thru window in an attempted abduction early Monday, authorities said.

Police in Auburn shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in a pickup truck at the drive-thru window just after 5 a.m.

The barista is seen handing cash back to the suspect through the window when he suddenly grabs her wrist.

The video shows the suspect using his other hand to try looping a zip-tie device around the woman and drag her through the window, according to police.

INDIANA MAN ARRESTED AFTER VIDEO SHOWED YOUNG CHILD PLAYING WITH GUN

The barista was able to fight off the attacker, who dropped his cash onto the ground and fled in the pickup truck.

Investigators said the suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Auburn Police Department.