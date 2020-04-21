Washington, Idaho officials offer rewards after 2 pregnant game animals poached, left to rot

After the poaching deaths of two pregnant game animals near the border of Washington and Idaho, wildlife authorities in both states are seeking the public's help tracking down a suspect.

The grisly pair of slayings happened overnight between April 17 and 18, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

A cow elk and a white-tailed doe were killed and left to waste in a privately owned field off East Blanchard Road in Washington, authorities said, in a fairly rural area on a large property. The elk’s hindquarters were removed and dumped on the Idaho side of the state line.

“This is a particularly bad case for us because both of the animals that were killed were in late-term pregnancies, so basically four animals were killed -- and then the meat was wasted,” said Staci Lehman, a spokeswoman for the WDFW.

Graphic images of the carcasses -- including the exposed fetuses -- have been posted to social media by individuals calling on possible witnesses or tipsters to come forward.

In addition, the animals were illegally spotlighted and killed outside of hunting season, according to WDFW Capt. Dan Rahn.

Lehman said authorities are hoping that someone with security cameras or a game camera in the area can give them a lead in the case.

“There are some businesses in the area where somebody may have stopped and got gas, or who knows what, maybe had a camera,” Lehman said.

Rewards are being offered through both the WDFW and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, authorities said.

Idaho authorities are offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to a citation. Washington authorities are offering a choice of a cash reward or bonus points toward special hunts.

Tips can be submitted online at the WDFW website, via email, or called in or texted to authorities.