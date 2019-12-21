Poacher fined over $53,000 for killing elk in Colorado backyards: He 'put a black eye on hunters'

A man from Texas has had his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges suspended in 48 states — and been sentenced to pay more than 53,000 in fines — after pleading guilty to illegal hunting activities in Colorado.

Raymond P. Muse, 50, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful destruction of wildlife, as well as 11 other misdemeanor charges, in connection with the illegal poaching at least five elk from Evergreen and Conifer, “right under the noses or in the backyards” of local residents, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Friday.

Officials say they caught a break in the case in Sept. 2018, after a resident of Evergreen saw Muse carrying what appeared to be a headless elk across his property. The sheriff’s office responded to find Muse, who they say promptly fled when they attempted to make contact, according to a news release.

A subsequent search of the area turned up the headless elk, as well as several pieces of hunting equipment and a bike, which the CPW says Muse would use to arrive at the locations of his prey, leaving his vehicle parked far away to avoid suspicion.

Officers were able to determine Muse’s identity after obtaining a search warrant for a backpack and phone that Muse allegedly abandoned in the area when he fled. Muse’ phone also led the CPW to determine that this elk was not the only animal he may have illegally killed in Colorado.

Wildlife officers later visited Muse’s sister in Conifer, where they found more evidence of his illegal hunting activities, including illegally possessed wildlife. With help from game wardens in Texas, more of Muse’s acquaintances were interviewed about Muse’s activities.

In total, the CPW believes Muse had killed five elk, illegally, in the Conifer and Evergreen areas, three of which would have been considered “trophy” animals. (Muse did previously obtain a hunting license; however it was not valid in either Conifer or Evergreen.)

In a Jefferson County District Court on Dec. 5, Muse was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Pursuant to a deferred judgement — in connection with the felony charge — Muse will also be banned from possessing a firearm during that time. His hunting, trapping and fishing privileges were also revoked in 48 states through the Wildlife Violator Compact; a CPW hearing will later determine how long those privileges will be suspended.

In addition, Muse was ordered to pay $53,000 in fines (not including court costs) in addition to $500 in restitution to the CPW and a $500 donation to Colorado Operation Game Thief, a CPW program that rewards residents for reporting wildlife crimes.

“Illegal and unethical actions like what Mr. Muse participated in put a black eye on hunters,” said CPW Wildlife Officer Scott Murdoch in a news release. “Mr. Muse’s actions are those of a poacher, not a hunter, and it is good to bring somebody like Mr. Muse to justice.”