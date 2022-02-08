Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington grocery store shooting suspect arrested without incident: police

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was taken into custody without incident and is being held at Benton County Jail

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Washington man accused of shooting and killing a person and injuring another inside a grocery store on Monday has been arrested, police said.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was taken into custody without incident and is being held at Benton County Jail, where he faces charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder, the Richland Police Department said in a social media post.

Authorities stage outside a Fred Meyer grocery store after a fatal shooting at the business on Wellsian Way in Richland, Wash., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. 

Authorities stage outside a Fred Meyer grocery store after a fatal shooting at the business on Wellsian Way in Richland, Wash., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.  (Jennifer King/The News Tribune via AP)

"We thank the numerous law enforcement partners that quickly collaborated to apprehend this subject," the police department added in the post.

WASHINGTON GROCERY STORE SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, ANOTHER INJURED, POLICE SAY

On Monday morning, Richland police officers responded to a shooting incident at the Fred Meyer, where Kelly allegedly shot and killed Justin Krumbah, 38, and injured another shopper, the police department detailed in a second post.

Customers and employees are guided out of a Fred Meyer grocery store after a fatal shooting at the business on Wellsian Way in Richland, Wash., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Customers and employees are guided out of a Fred Meyer grocery store after a fatal shooting at the business on Wellsian Way in Richland, Wash., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Jennifer King/The News Tribune via AP)

"The surviving victim is currently in critical condition and receiving continuing treatment at an area hospital," it added, which Richland Police Captain Chris Lee later confirmed during a press conference. "This investigation remains an active, around-the-clock effort by our investigators. The Richland Police Department continues to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts during this difficult time."

BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE SHOOTING LEAVES TWO OFFICERS DEAD; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Lee also said the suspect and the deceased victim had an "interaction" prior to the shooting but he did not provide any additional information regarding the exchange. "Multiple" shots were fired at the scene, he added.

A Fred Meyer location in Richland, Washington. 

A Fred Meyer location in Richland, Washington.  (Google Maps)

Police surveyed the grocery store, while shoppers and staff were evacuated, and schools in the surrounding were put on lockdown Monday afternoon as the search for Kelly continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The police department did not provide any identifying information for the second victim. 

Your Money