Washington
Published

Washington fugitive suspected of raping child arrested in Arizona, found living in RV

Michael Barber accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl at park in Spanaway, Washington

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A fugitive from Washington state who is suspected of raping a child was arrested in Arizona on Friday after authorities found him living in an RV, according to a local report.

Michael Barber, 58, was taken into custody without incident in Tucson by agents with Washington Fugitive Investigations (WFI) after failing to appear in court on charges of second-degree child rape, first-degree rape and kidnapping and felony harassment, FOX13 Seattle reported.

Barber had been released on $250,000 bail prior to becoming a fugitive, officials said.

Barber was allegedly living in the RV, which was provided to him by his wife, the outlet reported, citing WFI. He was arrested without incident.

Agents with Washington Fugitive Investigations located and arrested Barber in Tucson, Arizona, without incident on Friday.

Barber was charged in connection with an alleged 2021 incident involving a 13-year-old girl at a park near her home in Spanaway, Washington. 

He had been at the victim’s home looking for yard work earlier in the day before the alleged sexual assault, according to court documents obtained by the station. 

Barber threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about the incident, investigators have alleged.

After the victim and her mother identified Barber from home surveillance footage, deputies attempted to arrest him at his home. 

However, Barber had refused to surrender and an hours-long SWAT standoff ensued before his eventual arrest.