DC pedestrian bridge collapse injures 6, shuts down traffic

At least six people have been injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to city fire and emergency service officials.

Fox 5 DC reported that the collapse took place at Route 295 between Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE at around 12 p.m.

DC Fire and Emergency Services confirmed that four of the victims have been transported to a local hospital. A hazmat unit has also been dispatched to address a diesel fuel leak from a truck partially beneath the bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was also struck by debris.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) tweeted that all lanes on Route 295 heading both northbound and southbound are blocked due to the collapse.

Northbound delays are stretching approximately 3 miles from the collapse while southbound delays are stretching approximately 1.5 miles. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue while southbound traffic is being diverted to eastern avenue. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.