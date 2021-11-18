Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington cop shoots, kills man who reached for officer’s gun during fight: investigators

Man shot at Torguson Park reportedly was homeless

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Washington state police officer fatally shot a man during an altercation at a park late Tuesday after investigators say the man reached for the officer’s gun.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. when a Snoqualmie/North Bend police officer approached a man who was at Torguson Park in North Bend after hours, the King County Independent Force Investigation Team (IFIT-KC), which is investigating the officer-involved shooting, said in a news release.

When the officer asked the 33-year-old man to leave the park, which was closed, an altercation broke out, investigators said.

The man fought with the officer, according to authorities, knocking the officer to the ground. When he attempted to grab the officer’s weapon, the officer fired one round, killing the man.

Police later said the man was homeless and not from the area, FOX13 Seattle reported.

The officer suffered minor injuries, according to the release. Authorities have not released the names of the involved officer or the man who died.

No bodycam video is available since Snoqualmie/North Bend police do not have officer-worn body cameras, a Bellevue Police Department official told KOMO-TV

The IFIT-KC is a multi-agency team made up of investigators from 13 King County police departments, including the Snoqualmie/North Bend Police Department. However, the Snoqualmie/North Bend Police Department was not taking part in the investigation since it is involved in the case.

IFIT-KC detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.