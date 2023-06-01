Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington boy plummets 20 feet deep into well during recess

Washington officials say the boy is in stable condition

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A 12-year-old boy in Washington state fell into a well during recess on Tuesday afternoon. 

Fire officials in Marysville, Washington said in a press release that firefighters initially responded to a 911 call just after 12:20 p.m. when they discovered the boy inside a well.

According to officials, the boy said he was standing on the concrete lid of the well during recess when it "collapsed," which sent him "down into the well."

The firefighters found the boy "holding onto a plastic pipe about 20 feet down into the well," adding he was "partially submerged in water and unable to touch the bottom."

Recess injury

Fire officials in Marysville, Washington said in a press release that firefighters initially responded to a 911 call just after 12:20 p.m. when they discovered the boy inside a well.

While suffering lacerations to his head, the boy was conscious and "able to follow commands."

school

According to officials, the boy said he was standing on the concrete lid of the well during recess when it "collapsed," which sent him "down into the well."

The boy was able to come back up after firefighters lowered a ladder down the well.

Well recess

A 12-year-old boy in Washington state fell into a well during recess on Tuesday afternoon after a concrete lid collapsed.

Officials say that the boy was taken to a local hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.