Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Immigration

Warrant issued for migrant gang member suspected of murder, sexual assault

Pedro Colmenares ordered deported in 2022, but local officials refused to comply with ICE detainer

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , Matt Finn Fox News
Published
close
Chicago ICE arrests alleged migrant gang member near school, sparks outrage Video

Chicago ICE arrests alleged migrant gang member near school, sparks outrage

Fox News correspondent Todd Piro and the ‘Fox & Friends’ co-hosts discuss the arrest of an alleged migrant gang member outside of a Chicago school.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for a suspected Tren de Aragua migrant gang member who was cut loose from custody in Chicago last week despite police believing they had probable cause to keep him detained in relation to a murder.

Pedro Colmenares, 33, a Venezuelan illegal migrant who already had a weapons charge against him when police cuffed him last week, is suspected of being involved in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Hispanic man last September, Fox News exclusively reported. 

He is also suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting his former girlfriend. 

CHICAGO PD SAYS IT ‘WILL NOT ASSIST’ WITH UPCOMING ICE DEPORTATIONS

Chicago police said probable cause existed to place Colmenares into custody for the murder of the Hispanic man, but ultimately the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office declined to press homicide charges, explaining they "carefully reviewed" the case and found insufficient evidence and "uncooperative witnesses."

Homeland Security had also tried to apprehend him on an ICE detainer for the weapons charges offense in October, but because of its sanctuary policy, Cook County refused to comply with the detainer and Colmenares was set free.

Immigration agents wanted Colmenares taken into their custody, having entered the U.S. illegally in September 2022. He was ordered deported by an immigration judge in November of that year, according to DHS.

Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke

Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke makes an appearance, Jan. 30, 2025, at the Union League Club in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

'HE IS DELIVERING': TRUMP'S FIRST MONTH FLIPS SCRIPT ON RADICAL BIDEN-HARRIS BORDER POLICIES

While appealing the deportation ruling, he ended up in Chicago, where he was roaming freely.

But Fox News can now confirm that an arrest warrant has been issued for Colmenares, although the warrant is for the kidnapping and sexual assault of his former girlfriend last October in Chicago

The court document reads that the Colmenares’ warrant was issued for two offenses: aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting

ICE placed a detainer on Colmenares last year, but Cook County refused to comply with it. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colmenares is alleged to have pulled up in a car to the 27-year-old Hispanic woman and told her to get in "or I’ll shoot you." 

Police say he drove the woman against her will to a separate location on Chicago’s West Side, where he allegedly "battered and sexually assaulted the victim" over several days.

Colmenares was ordered to appear in person before a judge on March 5 in Chicago. He was ordered to surrender weapons and stay away from the domestic abuse victim, according to a court document, but he was not assigned electronic monitoring.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.