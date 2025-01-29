Illinois city's police department vows to block law enforcement from coordinating with ICE

An Illinois city police department has vowed to block local law enforcement from coordinating with ICE. The department said that, in accordance with Illinois’ Trust Act, it will not give ICE information on individuals suspected to be illegal immigrants.

"The city’s main objective during this time is to secure and maintain the well-being of our community by following the guidance of the Illinois Attorney General Office, avoiding participation in federal enforcement efforts by preventing the sharing of information based solely on immigration status," Waukegan Police Department's official statement reads.

Illinois passed the Trust Act during President Donald Trump’s first term in office in 2017.

Popular X account Libs of TikTok shared the statement and slammed the department.

"Obstructing law enforcement is a crime," the account posted. "Harboring a fugitive is a crime."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson confirmed that the city will continue to comply with the state’s legislation.

"Chicago stands strong: regardless of the circumstances, our commitment to protecting and supporting this city remains unwavering," Johnson wrote in a social media post on Sunday. "We will continue to fight for the justice and safety of all who call this place home."

Ahead of President Trump’s return to the White House, sanctuary city leaders doubled down on their opposition to aiding federal immigration efforts. City lawmakers from Chicago to San Diego reaffirmed their local ordinances blocking local law enforcement from aiding ICE.

In his January 2025 inauguration address, Trump touched on his plan to tackle illegal immigration, which played a central role in his re-election campaign.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came," Trump said.

Tom Homan, Trump’s no-nonsense border czar, isn’t backing down to sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate.

"Sanctuary cities are going to get exactly what they don't want — more agents in the communities, more people arrested, more collaterals arrested. So that's a game they want to play? Game on," Homan recently told "Fox & Friends."

ICE has been documenting its arrest numbers on X as it works to fulfill the mass deportation promise Trump made to voters during his campaign.

Fox News Digital was unable to reach Waukegan Police Department for comment.