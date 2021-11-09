Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Warm weather forecast for most of US as West sees more rain, mountain snow

Cooler air is expected Wednesday over central US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for November 9 Video

National weather forecast for November 9

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your Fox Cast

A big-time warmup is forecast for two-thirds of the country on Tuesday, with temperatures 10-20 degrees above average.  

US TEMPERATURES SET TO REBOUND THIS WEEK

Temperature rollercoast across the U.S.

Temperature rollercoast across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

On Wednesday, cooler air will start to sink in across the central U.S.

Western rain forecast

Western rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the West is still very active, with coastal rain and mountain snow from the Northwest down into California.  

Snow forecast for the West

Snow forecast for the West (Credit: Fox News)

As this system shifts over the central U.S., stronger storms will develop on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rain forecast for the central U.S.

Rain forecast for the central U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

There are chances of severe weather and some wintry precipitation as colder air moves in from Canada

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money