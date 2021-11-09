Warm weather forecast for most of US as West sees more rain, mountain snow

A big-time warmup is forecast for two-thirds of the country on Tuesday, with temperatures 10-20 degrees above average.

US TEMPERATURES SET TO REBOUND THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, cooler air will start to sink in across the central U.S.

Meanwhile, the West is still very active, with coastal rain and mountain snow from the Northwest down into California.

As this system shifts over the central U.S., stronger storms will develop on Wednesday.

There are chances of severe weather and some wintry precipitation as colder air moves in from Canada.