Authorities release new doorbell camera video of suspect who allegedly kidnapped, murdered three daughters

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies released doorbell camera footage and photos of Travis Decker, 32, who is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

They say the videos and photos are from the days leading up to his visitation with his three daughters. The footage also shows what police believe is his last known appearance.

Police say newly obtained information revealed Decker is "well versed in wilderness survival and capable of spending days or even weeks in the wilderness on his own and with very little equipment."

"We're getting more confirmation, that he might have possibly gone through Mountain Survival School," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told reporters Wednesday. "But we also know, too, that he's been an outdoorsman since he was a kid. Talked with the parents. It seemed like this was something that he was attracted to, liked doing in his free time."

Investigators are currently working with authorities across the county and state to locate known associates and potential next moves for Decker.

"As we take an ‘all hands’ approach to investigating the murder of three young girls, the team morale remains elevated as we work toward locating Travis Decker," authorities stated. "Additionally, more teams are being deployed to different sites Mr. Decker was known to frequent in the area."

Police say, although it is a challenge searching for Decker, their personnel assured the public that they are well-prepared to apprehend him.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said "The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is working closely with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office to locate and apprehend this fugitive" and a reward of up to $20,000 is available for information leading directly to Decker's arrest.

"The suspect is not known to be armed at this time, but should be considered dangerous," it added.

The three girls, aged five, eight and nine, went to see their dad on Friday, May 30, for a planned visitation and their bodies were later found near Decker's abandoned pickup truck Monday afternoon.

Authorities were alerted to the girl's disappearance by the mother, who told police that Decker picked the girls up around 5 p.m. on Friday but did not return them by 8 p.m. and his phone went straight to voicemail, court documents said.

A detective said she "expressed concern because Decker reportedly has never done this before and … is currently experiencing some mental health issues."

"What prompted her to call us was that ... he was late returning the girls and had not communicated to her that he was going to be late, which was his typical fashion and so this was out of the ordinary," Capt. Brian Chance said.

Police believe the girls, whose wrists were zip-tied, died from asphyxiation, according to court documents.

Sheriff Morrison on Wednesday reiterated his demand for Decker to turn himself in.

"Travis, if you're out there seeing us, we'd like you to turn yourself in," Morrison said at a press conference. "We want a peaceful resolution to this, but we're not going to relinquish our efforts and giving up any effort that we could proceed to track you down. So please turn yourself in. Let's wrap this up and do what's right for your kids."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the CCSO tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit information here: https://www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.