Walter Reed 'active shooter' report was actually a drill, medical center says

Reports of an active shooter at Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland on Tuesday were confirmed to be a drill, officials said.

Army Lt. Col. Audricia Harris, a Pentagon spokeswoman, told Fox News there is no active shooter at the medical center.

"I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 other," Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md., tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The medical center confirmed the building is on lockdown and that an alert was sent out about an active shooter, although it was not immediately clear if a shooter was actually present at the hospital. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths.

Naval Support Activity (NSA) of Bethesda tweeted that security "has cleared the basement of Bldg. 19," which officials previously said was the location of a lockdown at the hospital.

"No indication so far of an active shooter," NSA Bethesda wrote.

The FBI has not yet responded to the situation and is working to confirm if the incident at Walter Reed involves an active shooter.

Montgomery County police tweeted that they were called to Walter Reed at 2:23 p.m. "to assist with the report of a possible active shooter." The U.S. Navy also tweeted that officials are aware of the reports, no they have not confirmed an active shooter at the medical center.

The twitter account of Ruppersberger said that the congressman "remains sheltered in a back room at Walter Reed. Described mood as calm. Has not been given any additional details but does not believe this to be a drill."

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson, Jennifer Griffin and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.