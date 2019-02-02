‘Wall’ post, showing mounted heads, gets 911 official placed on leave: report

An emergency services official in West Virginia was placed on administrative leave Saturday because of a post that appeared on his personal Facebook page, according to a report.

The post appeared to show an old photograph in which a man was posing in front of severed human heads -- or models of severed heads – mounted on a wall. The caption read: “Be thankful Donald Trump is building a wall. Mine would look more like this.”

According to the report, the post appeared on the Facebook page of Mark Wilson, who was identified as deputy director of Raleigh County Emergency Services in West Virginia. Late Saturday, the Facebook page appeared to have been made private.

According the county agency’s director, John Zilinski, Wilson was relieved of his work duties pending an investigation.

Zilinski said the post does not reflect the views of his department, Bluefield, W.Va.’s WVVA-TV reported.

“Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority has a mission to protect the life and property of the residents of our county and its visitors,” Zilinski said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We are an agency to promote peace and well-being for all people regardless of Race, Religion, Sex, Age, Handicap, Political or Religious beliefs or National Origin.”